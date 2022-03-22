Local teenage photographer holding first exhibition in Kildare Library

A photograph by Frankie Doyle
A photography exhibition around the theme of 'isolation' by a teenager is running in Kildare Town Library until Saturday.
Brownstown native Frankie Doyle (18), who is a student at Youth Reach in Naas, won his age category in the 'This is My Kildare' youth photography competition run by Kildare Co Council last year.
Frankie's exhibits document his time living through the Covid-19 pandemic and explores the theme of isolation.
Frankie said: "My interest in photography developed at the age of 13 and I started taking photos of sunrises, local
landmarks, landscapes, and the Curragh plains.
"In September 2021, I won the “This is my Kildare” photography competition, and this gave me the opportunity to further develop my photography skills.
"The theme of my exhibition is ISOLATION and it evolved as a response to living through a global pandemic. The images capture emotions ranging from solitude to despair."
