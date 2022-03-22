Staff at Kildare hotel are honoured for long service

‘The 15 Years’ Service Award’ was presented to Urve Nomm, Marion Kirwan, Yvonne Schwer and Apollo Aballe
The Killashee Hotel has honoured the long service of staff.
The Killashee Hotel Service awards take place every three years.
This is a formal ceremony where each staff member who has served 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service are recognised and awarded with a certificate and gift for their dedication of long-standing service.
The ceremony is followed by a drinks reception, dinner and entertainment.
‘The 20 Years’ Service Award’ was presented to Orla McCabe, Margaret McConville, Dee Nix General
Manager, Nuala Hayes and Michaela Cunningham.
‘The 15 Years’ Service Award’ was presented to Urve Nomm, Marion Kirwan, Yvonne Schwer and Apollo Aballe.
‘The 15 Years’ Service Award’ was presented to Urve Nomm, Marion Kirwan, Yvonne Schwer and Apollo Aballe
Naas CBS joint-captains Fionn Tully, left, and Jack McKevitt lift the cup after their side's victory in the Masita GAA Football All Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.