Search

22 Mar 2022

Staff at Kildare hotel are honoured for long service

Staff at Kildare hotel are honoured for long service

‘The 15 Years’ Service Award’ was presented to Urve Nomm, Marion Kirwan, Yvonne Schwer and Apollo Aballe

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

22 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

The Killashee Hotel has honoured the long service of staff. 

The Killashee Hotel Service awards take place every three years.

This is a formal ceremony where each staff member who has served 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service are recognised and awarded with a certificate and gift for their dedication of long-standing service.

The ceremony is followed by a drinks reception, dinner and entertainment.

‘The 20 Years’ Service Award’ was presented to Orla McCabe, Margaret McConville, Dee Nix General
Manager, Nuala Hayes and Michaela Cunningham.

‘The 15 Years’ Service Award’ was presented to Urve Nomm, Marion Kirwan, Yvonne Schwer and Apollo Aballe.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media