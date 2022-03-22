Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 22

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hyland

Allenwood, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Hyland Patrick (Paddy), 16th March 2022, Allenwood, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lucan; peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary, loving dad of Gerard and Adrienne and much-loved grandad of Eilíse, Jodie, Joe, Niamh, Saoirse and Conor; Paddy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Lucan Village followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Private Repose Please

To view Paddy’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am please see the following link: https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral Mass, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

Please Note: The links provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass and Cremation Service is managed by independent streaming companies. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Karol McGuirk

73 Orchard Heights, Charleville, Cork / Leixlip, Kildare



Suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his wife Idalle (nee Ryan, Bruff, Co. Limerick), son Ryan, daughters Maeve and Ciara, parents Nuala and Anthony (Leixlip), brother Ian, sisters Cliona and Seodhna, aunt Barbara, uncle Tim, sisters in law Mairead and Danielle, mother in law Margaret, father in law Danny, cousins, nieces, nephews, his friends in the deaf community, neighbours, other relatives and friends.

No admission without masks and Covid certificate.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence (P56T224) on Tuesday from 6.30 pm until 7.30 pm. Arriving in Holy Cross Church, Charleville on Wednesday at 1.30 pm for 2 pm Requiem Mass (Livestream available on the Facebook page of charlevilleparish.ie) Funeral after to local cemetery. Condolences may be left in the section below or post to O'Malley Funeral Directors, Charleville.

The death has occurred of Jean PEARSON (née Bridgland)

Newbridge, Kildare



PEARSON (née Bridgland) Jean (Newbridge and late of Harrowgate and Accra) – 21st March 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by her loving daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Greg Connelly, granddaughter Antonia Howard-Taylor, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jean Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy’s Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm on Thursday.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of St. James’s Hospital and St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Bernadette Tisserand (née Tyrrell)

Painstown, Donadea, Kildare



Tisserand (nee Tyrrell), Elizabeth Bernadette, Connecticut, USA and formally of Painstown, Donadea, Co. Kildare, August 14th 2021, predeceased by her husband Gus, parents Thomas and Julia (nee Coffey), brothers Michael and Tommy, sisters Eileen and Carmel, brothers-in-law Michael Sweeney, Tommy Dillon and John-Joe Flanagan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Teresa, nieces, nephews, cousins, all her extended family and many friends.

May Bernadette's gentle soul rest in peace

Bernadette's Memorial Mass will take place in Rathcoffey Church on Saturday, March 26th, at 10am, followed by burial of ashes in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

Please feel free to wear a little touch of pink to celebrate Bernadette's love of life.

The death has occurred of Geraldine KEHOE (née Kent)

Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons John, Gerald and Michael, sister Anne, brother John, daughters-in-law Jennifer, Shauna and Mairsíle, grandchildren Rebecca, Miriam, Laura, Isabelle, Peter, Louise, Finn, Rian, Cal, Devin, Michael, Russell and Raphael, sisters-in-law Kate and Bernadette, brother-in-law Aidan and his wife Marita, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Geraldine Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St, David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

You are invited to leave a message of support and sympathy for Geraldine's family by clicking on the Condolences button below.