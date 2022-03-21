Search

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin urges people to pray for citizens of Ukraine

Bishop Denis Nulty calls for end to 'desperate' direct provision system

Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin diocese, Denis Nulty

KildareNow reporter

Bishop Denis Nulty has urged people to pray for the citizens of war-torn Ukraine. 

The head of the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin said: "The situation in Mariupol is dire and the need for prayers is very acute."

Bishop Denis was speaking as he arrived at St Mary's Cathedral in Killkenny to celebrate Mass. 

He posted a photo of a lighted candle as he made his comments on Twitter.  

Kilkenny is in the Diocese of Ossory where Bishop Denis is also Apostolic Administrator.

Russia has called on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in the eastern port city of Mariupol.

The port city has suffered some of the heaviest bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped in the city with little food, water or power.

