PHOTOS: Gardaí seize modified bicycle with engine, exhaust pipe and fuel tank

The modified bicycle seized / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí seized a bicycle which had been modified with a makeshift engine attached to it.
Officers from the Bandon Roads Policing Unit on mobile patrol in West Cork seized the bicycle.
A spokesperson said: "Gardaí found this modified bicycle with an engine attached to it.
"It was seized and an Road Safety Authority officer confirmed that it was dangerously defective.
"Court proceedings are to follow."
Under existing laws, if a mechanically propelled vehicle must have motor tax and insurance.
Devin Toner of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Community Garda Gary Cogan with the powdered paint called “gulal” thrown during the Holi Day festival / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.