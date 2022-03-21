Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 21

The death has occurred of Geraldine KEHOE (née Kent)

Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons John, Gerald and Michael, sister Anne, brother John, daughters-in-law Jennifer, Shauna and Mairsíle, grandchildren Rebecca, Miriam, Laura, Isabelle, Peter, Louise, Finn, Rian, Cal, Devin, Michael, Russell and Raphael, sisters-in-law Kate and Bernadette, brother-in-law Aidan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Geraldine Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St, David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

The death has occurred of Karol McGuirk

73 Orchard Heights, Charleville, Cork / Leixlip, Kildare



Suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his wife Idalle (nee Ryan, Bruff, Co. Limerick), son Ryan daughters Maeve and Ciara, parents Nuala and Anthony (Leixlip), brother Ian, sisters Cliona and Seodhna, aunt Barbara, uncle Tim, sisters in law Mairead and Danielle, mother in law Margaret, father in law Danny, cousins, nieces, nephews, his friends in the deaf community, neighbours, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

No admission without masks and Covid certificate.

The death has occurred of Fran Muriel BOWEN

Leixlip, Kildare



BOWEN (née Carew) (formerly of Main Street, Leixlip and St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) March 17th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Fran/Muriel, beloved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of the late Marie, devoted grandmother of Mark, Emma and the late Sarah-Jane and great-grandmother of Aimee, Jamie, Adam and Lexi. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home Silken Vale, Maynooth on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. The Mass may also be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland.