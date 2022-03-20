Search

20 Mar 2022

Support is needed to set up pay-as-you-go car clubs in Kildare

Discussion at council meeting

Support is needed to set up pay-as-you-go car clubs in Kildare

File photo

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

20 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council should support the setting up of car clubs that offers people use of a car on a pay-as-you-go basis. These schemes can save the additional costs and inconvenience of owning or using a car, and mean easy access to a vehicle for those occasional journeys when you need one.

“We have to do more to reduce the dependence of on cars in rural areas,” Cllr Noel Connolly, told a KCC meeting. KCC official Evelyn Wright said a review of the current parking framework will form part of a transport, safety and emergency services work plan for this year — and the setting up of car clubs could form part of this.

Ms Wright also said that getting feedback from other local authorities who have done this might be helpful and issues such as infrastructure requirements and resourcing requirements (financial and human) would have to be examined.

The infrastructure may include the provision of off street car parks and park and ride facilities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media