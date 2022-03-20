Support is needed to set up pay-as-you-go car clubs in Kildare

File photo
Kildare County Council should support the setting up of car clubs that offers people use of a car on a pay-as-you-go basis. These schemes can save the additional costs and inconvenience of owning or using a car, and mean easy access to a vehicle for those occasional journeys when you need one.
“We have to do more to reduce the dependence of on cars in rural areas,” Cllr Noel Connolly, told a KCC meeting. KCC official Evelyn Wright said a review of the current parking framework will form part of a transport, safety and emergency services work plan for this year — and the setting up of car clubs could form part of this.
Ms Wright also said that getting feedback from other local authorities who have done this might be helpful and issues such as infrastructure requirements and resourcing requirements (financial and human) would have to be examined.
The infrastructure may include the provision of off street car parks and park and ride facilities.
