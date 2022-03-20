Search

20 Mar 2022

Kildare Animals in Need: Will you run for the Shelter next June?

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Kildare Animals in Need: Will you run for the Shelter next June?

St Mary's, Naas, students welcomed the KWWSPCA to the school recently

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

20 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

We were recently invited to St Mary’s College Naas by the fifth-year students to give a presentation on animal welfare and what we do at the shelter.

They had lots of questions about our work and many of them had family pets at home, so they had a real love for animals. They gave a great welcome to our rescue lurcher Hendrix and he enjoyed all the attention as he relaxed in the classroom.

Will You Run For Us in the mini marathon?

Next June, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon will be celebrating its 40th anniversary event. Entries for the race have now opened and as runners start to prepare for this 10k charity road race we are asking that you consider raising funds for the KWWSPCA.

We would be so grateful to get this support.

If you are planning on running, please keep an eye out on our Facebook, Instagram and on our website in the coming weeks for details on our runners’ sponsorship packs.

We will have our own branded tee shirts for you as well featuring a lovely kitten and cute puppy.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook

Local News

