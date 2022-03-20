Search

20 Mar 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Modern Maynooth five-bedroom on the market for €675,000

94 Carton Wood: Stunning home built in 2019

Kildare Property Watch: Modern Maynooth five-bedroom on the market for €675,000

The home for sale at Carton Wood, Maynooth

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

A thoroughly modern five-bedroom home in Maynooth, which was constructed in 2019, is on the market with Coonan Properties with an asking price of €675,000.

Number 94 Carton Wood is an A-rated build measuring 2,002 sq ft, which is situated on a development with several green spaces and a creche.

The sleekly-decorated accommodation comprises a main hallway, WC, living room, open-plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, five bedrooms with three ensuite and a family bathroom. The impressive master bedroom occupies the third floor of the home and comes with walk-in wardrobes, an ensuite and covered balcony.

The stunning back garden

There is private gated parking and a stunning rear garden, complete with pergola, manicured lawn and patio area.

Contact Mick Wright of Coonan’s on 01 6286128.

The modern kitchen

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Kildare minors take on Offaly

Kildare full forward Cillian Geraghty wins procession ahead of Offaly Connor Grennan during the Leinster Minor Football Championship game play at O'Connor Park, Tullamore

Sport

Kildare minors too strong for Offaly

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Kildare minors take on Offaly

Kildare full forward Cillian Geraghty wins procession ahead of Offaly Connor Grennan during the Leinster Minor Football Championship game play at O'Connor Park, Tullamore

Sport

Kildare minors too strong for Offaly

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media