Kildare Property Watch: Modern Maynooth five-bedroom on the market for €675,000

The home for sale at Carton Wood, Maynooth
A thoroughly modern five-bedroom home in Maynooth, which was constructed in 2019, is on the market with Coonan Properties with an asking price of €675,000.
Number 94 Carton Wood is an A-rated build measuring 2,002 sq ft, which is situated on a development with several green spaces and a creche.
The sleekly-decorated accommodation comprises a main hallway, WC, living room, open-plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, five bedrooms with three ensuite and a family bathroom. The impressive master bedroom occupies the third floor of the home and comes with walk-in wardrobes, an ensuite and covered balcony.
The stunning back garden
There is private gated parking and a stunning rear garden, complete with pergola, manicured lawn and patio area.
Contact Mick Wright of Coonan’s on 01 6286128.
The modern kitchen
