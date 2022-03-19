Kildare handler, Heli Mooney's dog Sierra wins top award at Crufts 2022

Heli Mooney, Sierra a Hovawart and Mick Murphy. Photo: Dave Phillips/ Flick.digital
Kildare's Heli Mooney had plenty to celebrate at this years Crufts with four year-old Sierra a Hovawart winning the Best of Breed at the NEC in Birmingham earlier this month.
The worlds greatest dog show, Crufts, took place from March 10 to 13. Crufts is a celebration of the relationship between dogs and their owners, and features a range of events and competitions which showcase the diverse role that dogs play in society.
Heli, an internal auditor from County Kildare, is a seasoned Crufts campaigner since 2007.
