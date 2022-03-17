Monasterevin turns out for St.Patrick's day in Kildare

Eileen Lawlor, Noreen Christie and Mary Doyle from the Knit and Natter
There was something for everyone at Monasterevin market for St.Patrick’s day. There was a plethora of mothers day gift ideas, some vintage cars for the petrolheads and no shortage of options to satisfy your appetite.
The Bake sale in full flow, there was not much left by the close of business.
Sharon Hanley, Market co-founder, and makes all of her own jams.
The Community Centre was packed with activities including a free art class and if the canvas isn’t to your taste you could also get your face painted either.
There was also a wide variety of talent on display, many locals displayed their incredible knitted works. Anything from small pieces to cosy jumpers were available today. Fun for all the family and a great turn out for the day.
Happy St.Patrick's day
