Independent review body looking for submissions from Kildare on Defence Forces

FILE PHOTO
An independent body set up to examine allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces is now accepting submissions from the public.
The group was established by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney after a number of former army members known as the ‘Women of Honour’ brought forward allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct.
The group aims to advise the minister on whether the current legislative frameworks, policies, procedures and practices for addressing incidents of unacceptable behaviour in the workplace are effective.
Recommendations and guidance will be given on measures and strategies required to underpin a workplace based on dignity, equality, mutual respect and duty of care.
Submissions can be made to the Independent Review Group by post at Independent Review Group, 27 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin 2, DO2 TP2, or through its website, gov.ie/irgdf. The closing date for sending submissions is April 4, 2022.
Kildare full forward Cillian Geraghty wins procession ahead of Offaly Connor Grennan during the Leinster Minor Football Championship game play at O'Connor Park, Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.