Traffic collisions increase across Kildare in 2021

Traffic collisions across Kildare increased during the final three months of last year when compared to the same period in 2020.

The statistics were presented at the quarterly Joint Policing Committee meeting in Newbridge Town Hall by Chief Supt John Scanlan on March 7 last.

There were two fatal collisions while there were 14 instances of serious injuries to road users.

In one incident, a pedestrian aged in his 60s died in a collision with a car on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge on December 11.

The victim was was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Naas General Hospital for a post mortem to be carried out.

A total of 43 accidents led to non-serious injuries while almost 500 accidents led to material damage only.

Overall traffic offences increased by 68% in the Leixlip district followed by 33% in the Naas area and 28% in the Kildare district.

Property crimes in the Naas District increased by 39% from 155 to 216 in the last three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The equivalent increase in the Kildare District was 24% and 9% in Leixlip.

The crimes ranged from burglaries of homes to shoplifting at retail premises.

Crimes against the person such assaults, harassment and menacing phone calls increased by 39% in the Kildare District.

The equivalent incidence rate in the Naas and Leixlip Districts dropped by 15% and 27% respectively.

Criminal damage and public order offences increased by 63% in Q4 compared to the same period in 2020.

The equivalent number in the Naas area was up 32% but down 7% in the Kildare district.



Drug seizures

The number of large drug seizures across the county dropped sharply but there was a slight increase in people found in possession of small amounts.

The number of people found in possession of offensive weapons dropped by 30%.