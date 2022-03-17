Kildare County Council asked to install traffic calming measures at junction in Curragh

Traffic calming speed bumps / FILE PHOTO
Cllr Anne Connolly has asked Kildare County Council to place traffic calming measures at Martinstown Cross in the Curragh.
However the Council said at the March meeting of the local Municipal District that there is no funding to carry out this work at present.
But officials said there may be an opportunity to include these road safety features in an application for funding as a low-cost accident scheme location in 2023.
Cllr Connolly also asked if the Council had plans to put in place traffic calming measures on the Suncroft Road in Brownstown.
But the Council said the Municipal District office have no plans to carry out any additional traffic calming in the area at present.
