Garda appeal over man (28) missing for ten days

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 28-year-old David Maloney who is missing from Santry, Dublin 9, since Monday, 7th March, 2022.
David was reported missing after failing to return home and his family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for his wellbeing.
He is described as being 6 ft. tall, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santry Garda Station 01 6664000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
