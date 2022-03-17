Tyre slashed while car parked in car park of Kildare supermarket

FILE PHOTO
The tyre of a car was slashed while it was parked in a supermarket car park last week.
The incident happened at the rear of the Eurospar premises in Kilcullen between the late morning and early afternoon on March 8.
The rear passenger wheel had its tyre slashed during the incident.
Anybody with information, including dash cam footage of the area, is asked to contact Kilcullen Garda Station.
