Thousands of euro of tools taken from van in Newbridge - Kildare Garda appeal

Newbridge Garda station
Tools believed to be worth thousands of euro were taken from a van parked in Newbridge.
The incident happened at the Hawkfield GAA Centre outside the town on Tuesday, March 8 last.
The white Renault Traffic van was parked up between 6.45pm and 9.30pm.
The majority of tools taken are ‘DeWalt’ cordless power tools and all of the tools are marked with the owner's name and can be identified by their serial number.
Newbridge Gardai are investigating and anybody with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431312.
