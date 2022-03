The death has occurred of Augustina (Tina) Oiyahu Adediran (née Okodugha)

Maynooth, Kildare



Adediran (née Okodugha), Augustina (Tina) Oiyahu, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Nigeria, March 15th 2022, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ademola, children Adeola, Adetokunbo, Adedamola and Adewale, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and many good friends in Nigeria and Ireland.

Rest In Peace

** Funeral arrangements will be updated at a later date **

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Selina Murray (née Sloane)

Leixlip, Kildare / Belfast, Antrim



It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the recent death of Selina Murray (née Sloane). Born July 16th 1930 in Belfast and departed this life on March 11th 2022. Suddenly but peacefully at Mt. Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted, most loved and cherished mother to her children James, Thomas, the late Violet, Kathy and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving family, good friend and sons-in-law Jimmy and Stuart, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren and friends.

Selina had an incredible career, starting as a pharmacist in Belfast, working for the government in Northern Ireland in social welfare, daycare centres for the elderly and disabled a role she excelled at was passionate about helping the vulnerable in society.

Moving to the south, seen her take up a role in Trinity College were she spent many happy years working in the manuscripts department and lastly retiring from Maynooth College. Her love of books, knowledge and travel was immense and infectious. Throughout her whole life she supported many causes and charities.

She leaves her family a legacy of love and incredible memories.

Requiescat In Pace

As per Selina’s wishes, her funeral and burial was private with her family surrounding her. Donations can be made in memory of Selina to a charity of your choice. Personal messages for Selina's family can be left on the condolence's section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Michael Dillane

Gleann Corbaire, Old Railpark, Maynooth, Kildare / Glin, Limerick



Dillane, Michael, Gleann Corbaire, Old Railpark, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Glin, Co. Limerick, March 15th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, son Patrick, daughter Martina, daughter-in-law Anne, adored grandchildren Emma, Michael and Seán, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Michael will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday, at approx. 9.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Michael to a charity of your choice.

House strictly private at all times please

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Seamie Lawler

1446 Kilberry, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, daughters Marie and Paula, sons Stephen and Michael, brothers Michael and Billy, sisters Kitty, Mottie, Marie and Angie, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Ciara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Kellie, Chloe, Ali, Cian, Lee, Jessica and Ella, great-grandchildren Kadie-Mae and Miyah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode TX26) on Thursday evening (17th March) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary which starts at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church , Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of John Breslin

Glanmire, Cork / Athy, Kildare



BRESLIN (Glanmire, Cork and late of Athy, Co. Kildare): On March 14th 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital, JOHN, beloved husband of the late Kathleen, loving father of Katharine (Forde), Sean, Elizabeth (Molloy) and Margaret (Bransfield) and adored great-granddad of the late Caoimhe.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Eddie, sister-in-law Maisie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Saturday (March 19th) from 4pm to 5pm.

Funeral will take place privately.

Please leave your personal message for John’s family on the condolence section below or through

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

“May he rest in peace”