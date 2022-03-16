Unusual theft: Kildare Gardaí investigating after airbag unit stolen from car

Garda Station lantern
An airbag unit was stolen from a car in the Rathangan area on Friday last.
The incident happened at 2am on the date in question.
An front airbag unit worth around €1,000 was stolen from the vehicle.
A sat nav display unit worth around €500 was also taken.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating the incident of theft which occurred outside a premises in Rathangan, Co. Kildare on Friday, March 11 at approximately 2am.
"No arrests have been made, Investigations ongoing."
