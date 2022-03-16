Search

16 Mar 2022

Russian Federation 'belong in the International Criminal Court, not the Council of Europe' — Kildare Senator

Russian Federation 'belong in the International Criminal Court, not the Council of Europe' — Kildare Senator

The International Criminal Court. Pic: Human Rights Watch / hrw.org

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

16 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Russian Federation 'belong in the International Criminal Court, not the Council of Europe' (COE).

That's according to Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin in a recent statement.

Senator O' Loughlin, who is also the Leader of the Irish Delegation to the COE, said she has welcomed the firm condemnation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine by COE leaders.

The Newbridge native said: "The COE was born in aftermath of World War II to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law: these are three things that clearly the Russian Federation have no regard for.

"The Russian Federation should no longer be afforded membership of the COE and that opinion was made strongly in the Chamber in Strasbourg last night by myself and my colleague Dara Calleary TD."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

She continued: "The Committee of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting today in the light of the notification by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation of the Russian leadership’s decision to withdraw from the COE... but let’s be clear here: it was a simple case of jump or be pushed."

Senator O' Loughlin added that she has been engaging with 'the 9 incredibly brave MP’s who make up the Ukrainian.

"To hear the stories in person, to see the devastation on another person’s face really brings what we are seeing on TV screens into the realm of reality.

"The Russian Federation belong in the International Criminal Court, not the COE," she concluded.

Earlier this month, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin attended a gathering of Ukrainian nationals who reside in Kildare to discuss the Putin regime's invasion of Ukraine, and the best ways to donate aid to Ukrainians who need it most.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media