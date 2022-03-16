Russian Federation 'belong in the International Criminal Court, not the Council of Europe' — Kildare Senator

The Russian Federation 'belong in the International Criminal Court, not the Council of Europe' (COE).

That's according to Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin in a recent statement.

Senator O' Loughlin, who is also the Leader of the Irish Delegation to the COE, said she has welcomed the firm condemnation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine by COE leaders.

The Newbridge native said: "The COE was born in aftermath of World War II to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law: these are three things that clearly the Russian Federation have no regard for.

"The Russian Federation should no longer be afforded membership of the COE and that opinion was made strongly in the Chamber in Strasbourg last night by myself and my colleague Dara Calleary TD."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

She continued: "The Committee of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting today in the light of the notification by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation of the Russian leadership’s decision to withdraw from the COE... but let’s be clear here: it was a simple case of jump or be pushed."

Senator O' Loughlin added that she has been engaging with 'the 9 incredibly brave MP’s who make up the Ukrainian.

"To hear the stories in person, to see the devastation on another person’s face really brings what we are seeing on TV screens into the realm of reality.

"The Russian Federation belong in the International Criminal Court, not the COE," she concluded.

Earlier this month, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin attended a gathering of Ukrainian nationals who reside in Kildare to discuss the Putin regime's invasion of Ukraine, and the best ways to donate aid to Ukrainians who need it most.