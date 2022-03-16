Search

16 Mar 2022

Castletown House, Kildare to be illuminated with Ukraine colours for St Patrick’s Day

Castletown House, Celbridge

Daragh Nolan

16 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Castletown House in Celbridge will be one of 41 locations to be illuminated with Ukraine colours nationwide for St Patrick’s Day. Outside of Kildare, iconic locations such as Leinster House, Four Courts, and the Rock of Cashel will be all be lit in blue and yellow across the coming days.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan said on illuminating key Irish landmarks in the Ukrainian colours on St Patrick’s Day: “In Ireland and abroad, we take pride in the wearing and displaying of the green on St Patrick’s Day. The colour is an intrinsic part of our pride in our roots and the joint celebration of Irishness on our national holiday. Over many years, the Office of Public Works has set the mood for this important day by symbolically ‘greening’ our most iconic heritage sites, government buildings and national cultural institutions."

"This year is different, however, and even as we look forward to marking St Patrick’s Day with our friends and loved ones, we think of the people of Ukraine whose lives, safety and sovereignty are at risk. For them and for the eyes of the world, we send a message of solidarity by illuminating 41 Irish landmarks across the country in the colours of Ukraine tonight and over the St Patrick’s Day weekend to underline that the people of Ireland stand with Ukraine," Minister O'Donovan said.

