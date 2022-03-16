Collision over Kildare border on the Blessington to Jobstown road

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
A road traffic collision took place on on the N81 between Blessington and Jobstown this morning.
Dublin Fire Brigade and an ambulance attended the scene near the Jobstown Inn.
Emergency services closed the road and put traffic diversions in place until the incident was dealt with.
Traffic was heavy in both directions for a time.
