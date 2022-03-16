Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 16

The death has occurred of John Breslin

Glanmire, Cork / Athy, Kildare



BRESLIN (Glanmire, Cork and late of Athy, Co. Kildare): On March 14th 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital, JOHN, beloved husband of the late Kathleen, loving father of Katharine (Forde), Sean, Elizabeth (Molloy) and Margaret (Bransfield) and adored great-granddad of the late Caoimhe.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Eddie, sister-in-law Maisie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Saturday (March 19th) from 4pm to 5pm.

Funeral will take place privately.

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Anne Foran (née Ward)

Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare / Lough Egish, Monaghan



Foran, (née Ward), Anne, Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Lough Egish, Co. Monaghan, March 15th 2022, peacefully, at home under the excellent care of the pallative care team of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family, following an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice (former UN), daughters Susan and Jennifer, son-in-law Biörn, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers Denis, Michael and Peter, extended family, neighbours and great friends.

Rest In Peace

Anne will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday (St. Patrick's Day) from 5pm - 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 11:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Anne to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice & Homecare Services, The Curragh, by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

The Foran family would like to thank most sincerely Angela, Maura and Caroline and also The Oncology Team in Beaumont Hospital, especially Dr. Ronan McLaughlin for the excellent care and support.

The death has occurred of Miriam Hederman O'Brien

Malahide, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



Hederman O'Brien Miriam, Malahide Co. Dublin and formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare, 14th March 2022. Peacefully, in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Very sadly missed by her loving children Donat, Aoife, Eilis, Dervilla and Murrough and their partners Ann, Neil, Brian, Shay and Caroline, her adored grandchildren Rory, Conor, Maeve, Morgan, Louise, Joe, James, Cormac, Billy and Fay, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, 18th March, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Red Cross.

A live stream of Miriam's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

The death has occurred of Vincent Keane

Falduff, Louisburgh, Mayo, F28 VX36 / Westport, Mayo / Maynooth, Kildare / Baldoyle, Dublin



Vincent Keane (Falduff, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo late of Maynooth, Co. Kildare, formerly Baldoyle, Dublin.) (ex Dublin Fire Brigade) March 14th 2022: peacefully at Mayo University Hospital. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Fitzpatrick) daughters Deirdre & Irene, son Kevin, sister Maureen, brothers Francis & Desmond, grandchildren Kerry, James, Shane, Adam, & Sadhbh, sons-in-law Noel & Gareth, daughter-in-law Geraldine, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Keane & Fitzpatrick Families and a large circle of friends.

Suaimhneas Síoraí tabhair do a Thiarna.

Vincent will lie in repose at his home in Falduff (F28 VX36) on St. Patrick's Day from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (March 18th) at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Louisburgh (via Falduff high Rd - Old Head O Dowd's Cross) for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery, Louisburgh.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Order of Malta Louisburgh

The death has occurred of Berna McElhinney (Ryan)

Mullingar, Westmeath / Kinnegad, Westmeath / Maynooth, Kildare



The death has occurred of Berna McElhinney (Ryan), London/Mullingar/Maynooth/Kinnegad. Berna passed away, peacefully at home in London surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother Matt. Beloved wife of Jack and mother of Joanne, John and Ryan. Berna will be sadly missed by her adored grandchildren Jack, Molly and Isla, daughter-in-law Layla and Joanne's partner Des. Berna is lovingly remembered by Ann, Joan, Oonagh and Joe, her nieces, nephews, sisters in law Mary, Doreen and Louise, brother in law Pat and wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday, 8th April, at St Thomas More Church, 380 Lordship Lane, London SE22 8ND 1.00pm. Cremation at Honor Oak Crematorium 2.30pm.

Rest in Peace