18 Mar 2022

Rising cost of fuel helps sales of electric vehicles to treble in Kildare in February

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

18 Mar 2022 11:06 AM

The rising cost of fuel has seen the number of electric vehicle (EV) cars treble in Kildare, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).
Figures for February show that 99 EVs were registered in County Kildare, compared to 35 for the same period in 2021.
The 2022 figure shows a 182% increase on the same month the previous year.
The most popular car make was Hyundai followed by KIA.
There were 15 high-value Tesla Model 3 vehicles registered in County Kildare during February.
Overall, SIMI said new car registrations for February were down 12.2% when compared to February 2021.
SIMI director general Brian Cooke said: “New car sales are 12.2% down on February last year and 4.6% down year to date, while they remain 21.9% behind that of pre-Covid (2019) levels.
“Despite strong demand for new and used cars, supply continues to be a major issue, with any potential recovery unlikely to happen until the second half of 2022 at the earliest.
“Despite this challenge, the number of new electric cars continues to grow with registrations doubling for the month of February when compared with the same month last year.
“There are now over 50,000 electric vehicles (combined EV and PHEV) on Irish roads, and there is increasing consumer interest for these vehicles. As highlighted in the recently issued report on reducing light fleet carbon emissions, commissioned by SIMI, it is essential that our charging infrastructure keeps pace with this acceleration in the electrification of the Irish car fleet. In this context ongoing support from Government in the charging network is vital if we are to convince more consumers that an electric vehicle is a viable choice of car for their driving needs.”

