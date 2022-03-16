Call for traffic calming measures to slow down speeding vehicles in Kildare areas

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Councillors have called for Kildare County Council to install measures to slow down traffic in some areas around South Kildare.
The issue of more traffic calming features such as signs and road bumps will be raised at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting this week.
Councillor Anne Connolly will request that the council put in place traffic calming measures at Martinstown Cross in the Curragh.
Cllr Connolly also asked local authority officials if there are plans to put in place similar restrictions on the Suncroft road into Brownstown.
Meanwhile Cllr Mark Stafford will ask if the Council has any proposals for additional traffic calming measures on the R419 Portarlington Road, Rathangan, at the Ard Mhuire residential area.
Meanwhille in a related issue, Cllr Noel Connolly said traffic backlogs are caused when vehicles divert at the last minute at a railway bridge in Kildare town.
Cllr Connolly has called on the Council to review signage on the approach roads to the Iarnród Éireann Bridge on the Dunmurray Road.
