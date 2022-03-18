Daffodil Day funds are "needed more than ever" on March 25

The organiser of Daffodil Day collections in Naas next week said that funds are needed more than ever as the event has not been held for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kay Callaghan is seeking volunteers to help out on the streets of Naas on Friday, March 25.

Members of the public are asked to buy and wear a daffodil emblem as a sign of solidarity in the Irish Cancer Society fundraiser.

Kay told the Leader: “Because there was no Daffodil Day in 2020 or 2021, the funds are needed more than ever this year.

“Anybody who can help out on the day is very welcome and it’s a fantastic cause.”

Kay, whose late husband, Cllr Willie Callaghan passed away from cancer in 2014, said: “There isn’t a family in Kildare that hasn’t been touched by cancer.

“The funding goes towards Night Nurses who provide palliative care which is so important for patients and their families.”

Kay will be receiving support for Daffodil Day this year from St Mary’s College and Piper’s Hill College who will have Transition Year students collecting on the streets of Naas.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Kay Callaghan at kaycallaghan@gmail.com or phone 086 382 7979.

Support

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, said: “We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer.

“Daffodil Day is such a special and hopeful day for our entire community.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been so lucky that people have found innovative ways to support us but we are looking forward to seeing Ireland turn yellow once again on March 25.

“The pandemic showed us how we can achieve incredible things when we come together with a purpose.

“Now we must focus this effort on making sure we don’t go backwards on the progress made in saving lives from cancer.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer.

“Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research.”

People are being asked to take part and take back from cancer in any way they can this Daffodil Day. online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

Visit: www.Cancer.ie/DaffodilDay

