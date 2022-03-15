Kildare resident reunited with granny (93) and mum (69) who flee Ukraine for Ireland

A Kildare resident has revealed how she has been reunited with her mum, aged 69, and 93-year-old grandmother who made a treacherous 3,500km trip from Ukraine to Kildare.

Marina Trishchenko (46) was in daily contact with her grandmother Valentina and mother Tamara as they journeyed from Sumy city in east Ukraine to the Romanian border.

The brave pair took buses, trains and lifts from strangers in order to flee their war-ravaged country.

They eventually got a flight to Dublin from Romania and arrived back safe to Marina in Naas late on Sunday night.

A relieved Marina told the Leinster Leader on Monday: “They are home, safe and sound!”

Marina, who works as an accountant in Naas, has two children, Holly (14) and 11-year-old Harry, has been living in Kildare for around 20 years.

She previously described to the Leader how her granny and mother were making their trek across Ukraine.

“They got lifts in cars through Ukraine but the traffic was very slow. They were making very little progress.”

She added: “My granny is in good general health.

“She contracted Covid-19 a few months ago but pulled through.”

She also said she paid a week-long visit to Ukraine in October last but said local people had no indication that Russia would invade.

“We knew the troops were on the border but we thought it was just a bluff by Russia and nothing would happen.

“Nobody had any idea that (Russian president Vladimir) Putin would start a war.”

Last week, the first convoy carrying civilians from Sumy arrived via a humanitarian corridor into the central city of Poltava. Buses left Sumy only hours after a Russian air strike which regional officials said had hit a residential area and killed 21 people. Many roads and bridges out of the city were destroyed.

students studying at Sumy State University were stranded in Sumy for several days including Carlow resident Racheal Diyaolu (19) who eventually arrived into Dublin Airport on Thursday night last.