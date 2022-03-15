Search

15 Mar 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

RIP to the late Frederick Ball, Mary Brennan and Pauline Broughal

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

15 Mar 2022 11:24 AM

The death has occurred of Frederick (Fred) Ball, Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Kildare

Ball, Frederick (Fred), Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Kent, England, March 11th 2022, suddenly in Spain, sadly missed by the love of his life Margaret, much loved children Andrew, Valerie and Annette, sons-in-law Declan and Mark, daughter-in-law Anya, grandchildren, sisters Jenny and Angela (R.I.P.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Funeral arrangements later.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Moran)
Ballyfermot, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare

Brennan, Mary (née Moran) March 12, 2022 (Ballyfermot and formerly of Sallins Co. Kildare) Peacefully in St. James Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mam to Darragh and his partner Hazel. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Beryl and Carmel, brother Michael, brothers-in-law Tony and John, sister-in-law Dolores, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May She Rest in Peace

 

Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home Ballyfermot on Tuesday, 15th March, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Wednesday, 16th March, to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ballyfermot arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed with cremation service in Mount Jerome at 1.30pm.

 

The funeral mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am by clicking on to the following link:

Our Lady of the Assumption

 

The service in the crematorium can be viewed on Wednesday at 1.30pm by clicking on to the following link:-

 

Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome

 

The above links are provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts No Responsibility for its Functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Pauline Broughal (née St Leger)
Mount Gilboe, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully at home in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George. Much loved mother of Vincent, Maeve and Eimear. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, Steve Wilson & Bill Daly, grandchildren, Caoimhe, Laoise, David, Naomi & Michael, nieces & nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

 

May She Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8pm with Rosary recital at 8. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Our Lady Of Victories Church, Kildangan at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

 

House strictly private on Wednesday please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Red Cross.

Please adhere to current covid regulations.

Condolences can be left on the link below or sent on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Colgan
Leixlip, Kildare / Rathmolyon, Meath

Michael (Mick) Colgan, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly Rathmolyon, Co. Meath, 13th March 2022. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Mary. Sadly missed by his children Sean, Shantelle and Cameron and their Mum Margaret. Brothers, Paddy, Tommy & Sean, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

 

May Michael Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Heffernan’s Funeral Home, High Street, Trim C15 HDT1, on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Rathmolyon, for Funeral Mass at 11am, which can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-rathmolyon. Burial afterwards in Kill Cemetery. If you wish you may leave a personal message for the family in the section below.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ennis
Robertstown West, Robertstown, Kildare

Ennis, Margaret (Mag), Robertstown West, Naas, Co. Kildare, March 12th 2022, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving sisters Esther, Patricia and Brigid, brothers Michael, James and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers on Thursday at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to DEBRA via the following link : https://debraireland.org/fundraising/donate/

 

The funeral mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media