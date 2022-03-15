Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Frederick (Fred) Ball, Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Kildare



Ball, Frederick (Fred), Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Kent, England, March 11th 2022, suddenly in Spain, sadly missed by the love of his life Margaret, much loved children Andrew, Valerie and Annette, sons-in-law Declan and Mark, daughter-in-law Anya, grandchildren, sisters Jenny and Angela (R.I.P.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.





The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Moran)

Ballyfermot, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Brennan, Mary (née Moran) March 12, 2022 (Ballyfermot and formerly of Sallins Co. Kildare) Peacefully in St. James Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mam to Darragh and his partner Hazel. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Beryl and Carmel, brother Michael, brothers-in-law Tony and John, sister-in-law Dolores, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home Ballyfermot on Tuesday, 15th March, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Wednesday, 16th March, to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ballyfermot arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed with cremation service in Mount Jerome at 1.30pm.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am by clicking on to the following link:

Our Lady of the Assumption

The service in the crematorium can be viewed on Wednesday at 1.30pm by clicking on to the following link:-

Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome

The above links are provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts No Responsibility for its Functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Pauline Broughal (née St Leger)

Mount Gilboe, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at home in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George. Much loved mother of Vincent, Maeve and Eimear. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, Steve Wilson & Bill Daly, grandchildren, Caoimhe, Laoise, David, Naomi & Michael, nieces & nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8pm with Rosary recital at 8. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Our Lady Of Victories Church, Kildangan at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

House strictly private on Wednesday please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Red Cross.

Please adhere to current covid regulations.

Condolences can be left on the link below or sent on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Colgan

Leixlip, Kildare / Rathmolyon, Meath



Michael (Mick) Colgan, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly Rathmolyon, Co. Meath, 13th March 2022. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Mary. Sadly missed by his children Sean, Shantelle and Cameron and their Mum Margaret. Brothers, Paddy, Tommy & Sean, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at Heffernan’s Funeral Home, High Street, Trim C15 HDT1, on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Rathmolyon, for Funeral Mass at 11am, which can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-rathmolyon. Burial afterwards in Kill Cemetery. If you wish you may leave a personal message for the family in the section below.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ennis

Robertstown West, Robertstown, Kildare



Ennis, Margaret (Mag), Robertstown West, Naas, Co. Kildare, March 12th 2022, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving sisters Esther, Patricia and Brigid, brothers Michael, James and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers on Thursday at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to DEBRA via the following link : https://debraireland.org/fundraising/donate/

The funeral mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming