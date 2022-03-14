Preview programme on Cheltenham Festival begins on Virgin Media tonight

Ivan Yates presents ‘The Green Room Cheltenham Special’ tonight at 11pm on Virgin Media Two ahead of LIVE coverage from 1pm on Virgin Media One of the eagerly anticipated return of the popular racing festival, Cheltenham.

Ivan will be bringing you all the action from Cheltenham across the week as he is joined by Champion Jockey, Barry Geraghty to preview all the big races during the week and to point out any horses to watch out for.

Special guests will continue appearances on the show throughout the week with familiar faces such as Rachael Blackmore, Katie Harrington, Matt Chapman and Nina Carberry joining Ivan in studio as well as comedian Conor Moore who will make sure there will be some extra laughs to be had.

Cheltenham coverage will be coming to you LIVE across the week on Virgin Media One every day from 1pm. Make sure to switch over to Virgin Media Two as Ivan dissects the day that was in horseracing with all your favourite guests giving their take on it all.

The Green Room is brought to you in association with Paddy Power as well as all daily updates of all the action live from the track.

‘The Green Room Cheltenham Special’ starts tonight until Friday at 11pm Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.