PHOTOS: Adventurous kitten rescued from roof of house

The kitten on the roof of the house / PHOTOS: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene where a kitten was trapped on the roof of a house.
Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident in the Dolphin's Barn area.
The forlorn feline was soon reunited with its 5-year old child.
Dublin Fire Brigade said: "If you are concerned about an animal, contact an animal rescue organisation who will ring us if needed."
