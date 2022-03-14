PHOTOS: 100 super cars make pitstop at Kildare Village

Last Sunday, 100 Cannonball super cars were on display at Kildare Village before the gleaming convoy set off on a road-trip to Lismore Castle in Waterford taking in the famous V Drive and a pitstop at CircleK Cashel.

The spectacular line-up of rare cars included a rare Ford GT Carbon Series, the only one in Ireland, as well as firm favourites SLR McLaren, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche GT3 RS, Maserati, Bentley, a BMW M8 Competition, an interesting selection of EV cars and much more.

The cars were on display in the new Kildare Village car park from 9am to 11.30am and spectators, families and children could get up close, meet the drivers and take pictures.

Cannonball Ireland is the most unique supercar fraternity in the world and the largest organised road-trip in Europe with 190 of the finest supercars on the planet. Think luxury, unforgettable experiences, breath-taking drives, incredible cars and, of course, those random funny and candid moments that make Cannonball so unique. To date the event has raised over €1,266,000 for Irish charities.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon in 2008 and now the event is the largest organised road trip in Europe. Cannonball is already on a roll this year with the best ever itinerary of road-trips planned for 2022.

From the majestic castles on the Grand Highlands Tour to the all-new Retro Cannonball and 4x4 event in Ireland to the widely anticipated main event next September, this supercar story, that originated in Ireland, shows no signs of slowing down.