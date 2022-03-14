UPDATE: Man who rescued Kildare father with dementia during rainstorm found

A man who rescued a Kildare father with dementia has been located, it has been confirmed.

Linda Ryan-Smullen told the Leader on Friday that she was looking to find a man who gave a lift to her elderly dad from the bus stop in Clane to her brother's house in Newbridge on Thursday, and that she had taken to Facebook to seek out the good Samaritan.

She has since told the Leader that the man has been located: "The gentleman's wife messaged me last night and I chatted with him today by phone."

"I'm going to make a charitable donation to Ukraine on his behalf, he didn't want any monetary reward so we settled on that," she added.

Commenting on his kind gesture, Ms Ryan-Smullen said on Friday: "I am just so blown away by this man's kindness.

"I don't know if that man realises this, but he may have helped to save his life: my father was dazed and confused at the time, and was so cold.

"I'd just like to thank him and let him know, even if he doesn't want the recognition, that we really appreciate his kind gesture, and are so grateful."

Since her Facebook post was published on Thursday, March 10, Ms Ryan-Smullen says she has received 'hundreds of comments'.

"Thankfully, my father is physically well now, and we have carers at home to help him," she added.