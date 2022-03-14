Over €120k in grants allocated to historic buildings across Kildare

St John's Church in Kill received €2,500 / PHOTO: ST JOHN'S PARISH
A total of €126,400 has been allocated to projects across County Kildare under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.
Projects include St Brigid’s Cathedral Church in Kildare Town which received €10,000 for repairs and the Church of Sacred Heart and St Brigid in Kilcullen which was awareded €9,000 for a conservation assessment.
Naas Town Hall will receive €8,900 for reinstatement of architectural features.
St John’s Church in Kill received €2,500 for the stabilisation of masonry while the Presentation Convent in Kildare town was allocated €4,500 for essential works to a chimney and bell tower. Thatched cottages in Nurney and Caragh will also benefit from the funding.
Minister of State and Kildare South TD Martin Heydon said on Monday that this funding will fund conservation works to 15 historic and protected structures across County Kildare, helping to safeguard these important structures for future generations.
“The funding which is part of a €4m allocation nationwide will leverage additional private funding and create economic stimulus and employment in the local areas as well as providing assistance to the owners and custodians of these buildings which can be costly to protect and maintain.
“Today’s announcement follows the launch of Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national heritage plan which seeks to strengthen protection for our heritage in all its forms and provide supports to those responsible for its care.
“I welcome the funding which will provide employment to small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople, ensuring a continued focus on the traditional crafts, all of which help us to deliver on Heritage Ireland 2030 and protect many aspects of our proud heritage in Kildare.”
