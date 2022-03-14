Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 14

The death has occurred of Pauline Broughal (née St Leger)

Mount Gilboe, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at home in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George. Much loved mother of Vincent, Maeve and Eimear. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, Steve Wilson & Bill Daly, grandchildren, Caoimhe, Laoise, David, Naomi & Michael, nieces & nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8pm with Rosary recital at 8. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Our Lady Of Victories Church, Kildangan at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

House strictly private on Wednesday please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Red Cross.

Please adhere to current covid regulations.

Condolences can be left on the link below or sent on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Farrell

Derryvarogue, Donadea, Kildare



Farrell, Edward (Ned), Derryvarogue, Donadea, Co. Kildare, March 13th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, Deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick, sisters Carmel and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paul Harrington

Millicent Road, Clane, Kildare



Harrington, Paul, Millicent Road, Clane, Co. Kildare, March 12th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, following an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his parents John and Mary, brothers Michael, Martin and Brian, uncles, aunts, nieces Jade and Evie, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 11am by clicking on the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

House private at all times please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

The death has occurred of Mary King (née McHale)

Ballyfarsoon, Monasterevin, Kildare



Mary King (Nee McHale). Late of Ballyfarsoon, Monasterevin, Co.Kildare and Tienaur, Co.Mayo. Died peacefully in the loving care of Lourdesville Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her late husband Bill. Sadly missed by her sons John, Pat & Liam, her daughters Maureen & Pauline, sisters, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Little Chapel, Monasterevin on Tuesday from 3PM with rosary recital at 7PM. Removal on Wednesday to St.Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11am Requiem mass followed by interment in St.Evin's cemetery.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Family flowers only.

Donations to any Ukraine Appeal Funds, if so desired.

Please adhere to all present Covid regulations. Condolences may be left on the link below or in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Moran)

Ballyfermot, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Brennan, Mary (née Moran) March 12, 2022 (Ballyfermot and formerly of Sallins Co. Kildare) Peacefully in St. James Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mam to Darragh. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Beryl and Carmel, brother Michael, brothers-in-law Tony and John, sister-in-law Dolores, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret Ennis

Robertstown West, Robertstown, Kildare



Ennis, Margaret (Mag), Robertstown West, Naas, Co. Kildare, March 12th 2022, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving sisters Esther, Patricia and Brigid, brothers Michael, James and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to DEBRA via the following link : https://debraireland.org/fundraising/donate/





