Kildare woman thanks man who rescued her father during rainstorm

A Newbridge woman has expressed her gratitude to a man who rescued her father, who has dementia, during a bad rainstorm.

Linda Ryan-Smullen said she is looking to find a man who gave a lift to her elderly dad from the bus stop in Clane to her brother's house in Newbridge on Thursday, and has taken to Facebook to seek out the good Samaritan.

She told the Leader the man was on his way from Naas to Celbridge.

"My dad has dementia and is quite deaf... a few weeks ago, he said something about wanting his framed picture of Padre Pio from his old home in Clane, where he used to live three years ago."

Ms Ryan-Smullen added that, unknown to her and her family, her father took a bus to Naas and then over to Clane.

"He was wet to the skin out in such bad weather... he was like a drowned rat," she explained.

According to her father, the man, who pulled up in either a grey or silver car, saw him at what may have been a bus stop or a popular hitchhiking spot, and told him: "You'll be a long time waiting here; I'll give you a lift home."

She added that she 'has no idea how my father managed to go to Clane all by himself, as he cannot stand for long or walk any distance'.

"I am just so blown away by this man's kindness," Ms Ryan-Smullen said: "I don't know if that man realises this, but he may have helped to save his life: my father was dazed and confused at the time, and was so cold.

"I'd just like to thank him and let him know, even if he doesn't want the recognition, that we really appreciate his kind gesture, and are so grateful"

Since her Facebook post was published on Thursday, March 10, Ms Ryan-Smullen says she has received 'hundreds of comments'.

"Thankfully, my father is physically well now, and we have carers at home to help him," she added.