Kildare Co Council to spend €500k on upgrading bridge

Moone village bridge / GOOGLEMAPS
Kildare County Council is planning proposed rehabilitation works to Moone Village Bridge.
The single span structure runs over the River Greese.
The estimated value of the works is €500,000, according to the Construction Information Service database.
The proposed works include the replacement of soft grass verges with concrete rubbing strips and the installation of stainless-steel drainage pipes.
The walls of the bridge will be cleared of vegetation and repointed.
Missing or damaged sections of the parapet wall and copping will be repaired.
Loose mortar around the arch will be raked and repointed.
Fencing will also be installed.
Material that has built up in the downstream riverbed will be removed.
Any submissions or observations must be received by An Bord Pleanála not later than close of business on 25th April, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.