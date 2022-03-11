BADLY STUCK: Firefighters use cutting gear to free truck from under bridge

A truck stuck under the bridge in West Dublin / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
A road in West Dublin had to be closed today after a small truck became wedged under a low bridge.
The incident happened at the N3 underpass on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart.
Dublin Fire Brigade personnel used cutting equipment to help free the vehicle.
A firefighter stood on a HGV platform with an angle grinder.
