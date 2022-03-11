Warning to Kildare householders to close all doors at night to prevent fire spreading

Some smoke escaping through the top of a door / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Kildare householders have been warned to close all doors at night to prevent a fire spreading.
Sealed rooms will starve any fire of oxygen and limit its ability to move to other areas.
Dublin Fire Brigade said:
"A closed door is the most effective way of stopping fire and smoke spreading in the event of a fire.
"Even a standard door will give you and your family time to escape safely.
"Get in to a habit of closing doors in your home when you are leaving and especially at night".
