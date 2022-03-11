Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, March 11

The death has occurred of Elaine Jackson

Leixlip, Kildare



JACKSON, Elaine (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) March 8th, 2022 (suddenly). Much loved and cherished wife of Stephen; adored daughter of Jimmy and Margaret and much loved baby sister of Nicola and Shane, amazing auntie to Esmèe, Senán, Gwladys and Aneurin

Sadly missed by her loving family including parents-in-law Teresa and John, sister-in-law Louise, brothers-in-law Patrick, John and Anthony, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained

May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Clancy

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Tully West. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughter Sarah, sons Michael, Daniel, James and John Joe, son in law Dermot, daughters in law Maria and Leaha, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home on Friday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Naas General Hospital".

he death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) CUSHEN

Leixlip, Kildare / Kinnitty, Offaly



CUSHEN Patricia (Patsy) (nee Scully) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kinnitty, Co. Offaly) March 9th 2022 (peacefully) after a short illness, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Brian, cherished mother of Nicola, Paul, Edele and Liam, devoted grandmother of Leah and Emily. Dear sister of Mary, Eamon, Tommy and the late Flannan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Ivan and Liam, her son’s partners Fiona and Sue-Ellen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on Sunday evening (13th March) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Patricia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Monday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of John Earley

Cloneygath, Monasterevin, Kildare



Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Mai and brothers Michael and Br Tom. Beloved husband of Eilish and much loved father of Séan, Michelle and Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law Keith, daughters in law, Una and Cynthia, grandchildren, Saoirse, James, Cormac, Finn, Ellie and Teddie, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters Marie and Rita, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm, with rosary recital at 7pm. Removal on Sunday at 11am to arrive at St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11.30am Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Family flowers only please.

Donations of desired to any of the Ukraine Appeals Funds.

Please adhere to all current Covid regulations.

