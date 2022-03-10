Call for update on proposed bus from Naas to Caragh

FILE PHOTO
Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy has called for clarification on when a proposed bus service between Caragh and Naas will begin.
It was announced by Kildare Co Council last September that a Local Link service between the two destinations is at "the planning stages" and added that it is envisaged that this service "will be considered under the Connecting Ireland - Rural Mobility Plan."
Cllr McLoughlin Healy will request an update on the issue at the March meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge municipal district meeting next week.
Last summer, a new regular Local Link bus service was launched between Naas and Blessington.
The service has stops in Ballymore Eustace, Punchestown Racecourse, Naas Hospital and Naas Town Centre.
The service operates Monday to Friday with four trips per day in each direction.
