Kildare Animals in Need: New life for stray Currys PC World cat

Last year we featured a story about a tiny, undernourished little kitten who slipped unnoticed in the door of Currys PC World in Naas and took up residence in the washing machine section.

She accepted offers of food but could not be persuaded to come out from under the display machines. She ate at night when everyone had left.

After four nights of setting off the alarm, Elaine from the KWWSPCA was called in and succeeded in rescuing her.

We called her Curry and then Nicole, who is a sister of one of the staff in Currys, adopted her and renamed her Yuki.

She is doing very well now and has grown into a loving pet.

Thanks to Irish Dog Foods for van

We recently upgraded our animal transport van and now have facilities to carry up to 12 dogs in a spacious and well-ventilated environment.

The van is always in use for trips to the vets and the local dog pound.

We are extremely grateful to Irish Dog Foods for their financial support for the van. We paid a visit to their production facility in Naas last week for a photo and brought along Rod, a one-year-old terrier cross.

He enjoyed all the different food smells and sampled a tasty treat.

He was very happy as would any dog who finds themselves in a dog food factory!

Liam Queally and some of the staff from Irish Dog Foods with John Kane and Rod from the KWWSPCA

Fundraiser

We completed a successful fund raising designer pop up shop this weekend in Kilcullen and thanks to all who came along to support it.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

