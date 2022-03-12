Search

12 Mar 2022

Kildare Animals in Need: New life for stray Currys PC World cat

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Kildare Animals in Need: New life for stray Currys PC World cat

Yuki hid out in the washing machine section of Currys PC World when she was a kitten

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

12 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

Last year we featured a story about a tiny, undernourished little kitten who slipped unnoticed in the door of Currys PC World in Naas and took up residence in the washing machine section.

She accepted offers of food but could not be persuaded to come out from under the display machines. She ate at night when everyone had left.

After four nights of setting off the alarm, Elaine from the KWWSPCA was called in and succeeded in rescuing her.

We called her Curry and then Nicole, who is a sister of one of the staff in Currys, adopted her and renamed her Yuki.

She is doing very well now and has grown into a loving pet.

Thanks to Irish Dog Foods for van

We recently upgraded our animal transport van and now have facilities to carry up to 12 dogs in a spacious and well-ventilated environment.

The van is always in use for trips to the vets and the local dog pound.

We are extremely grateful to Irish Dog Foods for their financial support for the van. We paid a visit to their production facility in Naas last week for a photo and brought along Rod, a one-year-old terrier cross.

He enjoyed all the different food smells and sampled a tasty treat.

He was very happy as would any dog who finds themselves in a dog food factory!

Liam Queally and some of the staff from Irish Dog Foods with John Kane and Rod from the KWWSPCA

Fundraiser

We completed a successful fund raising designer pop up shop this weekend in Kilcullen and thanks to all who came along to support it.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

PHOTOS from Kildare Rose 2022 Search

Emer Fogarty (2019 Kildare Rose) with Katie Cody, Nira O'Gorman, Kerri Nolan, Jenny Boyd, Ellen Barrett, Brona Dunne, Anna Murphy, Alison Tynan and Sophie Courtney Cross.

Home

PHOTOS from Kildare Rose 2022 Search

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media