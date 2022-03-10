Call for advance warning signs for railway bridge in Kildare town

The railway bridge in Kildare town / GOOGLEMAPS
Vehicles diverting at the last minute at a railwaybridge are causing traffic backlogs, it has been claimed.
Councillor Noel Connolly has called on the Council to review signage on the approach roads to the Iarnród Éireann Bridge
on the Dunmurray Road in Kildare Town.
Cllr Connolly requested that the local authority improve advance warning signs of the low bridge to prevent traffic backlog when a vehicle needs to divert, but only discovers this need at the last minute.
The issue will be raised at the March meeting of the local Municipal District.
In a motion relating to a nearby area, Councillor Mark Stafford will call on the Council to remove the dilapidated wooden fence at Dunmurray Rise and replace it with the painted iron railings which are located at the other boundaries.
