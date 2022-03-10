Search

10 Mar 2022

Kildare TD asks competition watchdog to probe fuel prices

Petrol pump

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

10 Mar 2022 6:37 PM

Kildare TD Catherine Murphy has reported price increased in the retail fuels sector to the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is an independent statutory body that enforces competition and consumer protection law in Ireland.

Murphy said she has been contacted by constituents aboutthe issue of price increases at filling stations and of home heating oil.

Earlier this week, the Government stepped in to reduce the cost of petrol by between 15 and 20 cent to tackle rising prices due to general inflation and the war in Ukraine. 

A letter sent by Murphy to the CCPC said: "We have received dozens of emails from persons nationally stating that in their respective localities, forecourt garages are increasing their fuel prices a number of times throughout the day in unison.

"It is also a practice that the Deputy has witnessed first-hand in her locality of North Kildare. Similarly, home-heating oil suppliers are increasing prices in the same fashion.

Cognisant of the CCPC’s general function to promote competition, consumer welfare and to investigate, enforce / encourage compliance with competition and consumer law in this State the Deputy is requesting that CCPC initiate an investigation in respect of potential price-fixing / cartelism by motor fuel suppliers in the wholesale and retail markets."

