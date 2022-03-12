Property Watch: Water diviner’s farm in Mountrath, Co Laois, to go under the hammer

A farm belonging to the late water diviner John Rafter, at Coolnacartan, Mountrath, Co Laois, will go under the hammer of auctioneer Matt Dunne on Wednesday, March 23.

Mr Rafter was well-known for having the gift of water divination, or being a person who can locate a source of water for a well, and people travelled from far and wide to take his advice.

“He was worth his weight in gold”, said a neighbour.

The farm is located approximately one mile from the Hollow Church, aka the Sacred Heart Church.

The map of the property

The 45.2 acre holding will be offered for sale in three lots.

Lott 1: The residence (in need of repair) on nine acres of good arable land. According to Matt Dunne, this is a fantastic opportunity for any city dweller to buy a country house in poor condition and turn it into the ‘house of their dreams’. The land holding would be ideal for equestrian pursuits.

The holding is located four miles from Junction 17 on the M7, and its guide price is €160,000.

Lot 2: This lot is located beside Lot 1 and comprises 7.75 acres of good arable land with site potential. Guide price €65,000 or € 8,400 per acre.

Lot 3: 25.75 acres of good arable land with mature hedges offering great shelter. Access via a private laneway. Guide price €230,000.

Lot 4: The entire.

The auction will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 3pm (unless previously sold), in the Maldron Hotel, just off Junction 17 on M7, Portlaoise.

All enquiries to sole selling agents Matt Dunne and Associates on 057 86 23349.