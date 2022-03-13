Property Watch: Carlow's Rathvilly House on the market valued at €400,000

A large property requiring extensive renovation, but located on a seven acre site at Rathvilly in Co Carlow, will be auctioned in early April with an estimated value of €400,000.

Rathvilly House is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

The property comprises a substantial two-storey residence of circa 2,000 sq ft. The house has a range of reception rooms and four bedrooms, and is described by the selling agent as having ‘great potential’. It is located within walking distance of local services and amenities in Rathvilly, a picturesque village which borders counties Kildare and Wicklow. It is 8km from Baltinglass and 20km from Carlow town.

The property is surrounded by mature trees and gardens on the seven-acre site. There is also a two-span hay barn close to the residence which could be used for a variety of purposes. The land also benefits from a second access point, affording an abundance of development opportunities, according to Jordans.

The entire holding is zoned a combination of ‘town centre’ (circa three acres) and open space/amenity (circa four acres) in the Draft County Development Plan 2022 – 2028 which is due to be adopted by mid-2022.

The property is for sale by online auction on Thursday, April 7, at 3pm on the www.livestock-live.com platform.

Jordans are quoting €400,000 and additional information and appointments to view are available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.