ST PATRICK'S DAY IN KILDARE: Newbridge St Patricks Day Parade closing for entries at 6pm this Sunday

Entries for this year's St Patrick's Day parade in Newbrige close at 6pm this Sunday, March 13.

"We have had a great response this year's St Patrick’s Day Parade Newbridge 2022 we continue to invite entries from the community and businesses in the area to participate in this years festival event. This years parade will start at our usual time of 12 noon," said Carl Murphy the Chairman of the Committee.

"There will be traffic diversions between 11.30 and 2.30pm to maintain access to Whitewater

during the parade."

"The St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee are delighted to announce that at last we are back on track, great progress has been made with this years event,the entries are arriving in everyday. As always we are looking forward to some spectacular entries. Our last parade in 2019 was a great success with music, dancing and all kinds of wonderful displays. We hope that this year will be bigger and better after a two year absence.”

So the countdown is on for organising your 2022 float. The theme this year is Happiness.

If you wish to enter a float please contact Carl at 087 6537847 or Morgan at 086 8128825 or email

newbridgestpatricksdayparade@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook and contact us there for more information.

Morgan McCabe PRO for the Parade Committee said he hopes all community groups get involved in

this years event and makes it a great day out for everyone.