‘The day I married my wife’ the highlight of Kildare man’s 106 years

Bernard Campbell is 106 years old, born November 26, 1915. To give his great age some historical context — although he wouldn’t have been aware of it at the time — Bernard would have lived through the 1916 Easter Rising.

He was just a baby then and may not have had his wits about him but he certainly still has them now. On a recent visit to his home in Rathcoffey by the Leinster Leader, Bernard shared poetry with us and spoke about many facets of his life.

One hundred and six years of living — it is extremely hard to sum up in a quick chat, but I asked Bernard what was the best moment of all that time. Without a second of thought Bernard said: “The day I married my wife,” as a smile crossed his face.

Bernard’s wife Eileen passed away in 2014, and he said “it turned my world upside down because she was so kind and considerate.” Bernard spoke glowingly about his wife, their 61 years of marriage and the five wonderful children they had together. From all their adventures and even owning a shop together, he summed up their marriage by saying “whatever we did, we did together and with the approval of one another.”

The question on everyone’s mind when you hear of a man 106 years old who is still sharp as a tack, is of course, what’s their secret? Unfortunately for everyone who wants to emulate the Kildare man, there is no one thing, but rather a steady course taken over time. Bernard reckons that he has just been very fortunate but does admit that he has always kept himself in good health, never drank until late in life and never smoked. It may seem obvious, but the benefits become more evident with each year passing and each letter from President Michael D Higgins that comes through the letterbox in Rathcoffey.

Bernard was accompanied on the day we met him last week by Charlie Mahony, who is six years old. Her grandfather, Brendan, and Bernard’s son, Bernie, brought the pair together. Together on the day but separated by 100 years in age. Charlie says she is unsure what she will do with her next 100 years but when you hear her speak about all her school work in senior infants, I have no doubt it will be something amazing.

Bernard Campbell, aged 106 and Charlie Mahony aged 6.

It is amazing the simple but beautiful moments that can be shared by two people of any age. We were all done with our formal chat and the photoshoot of our two stars when I saw Charlie go to the table and grab two biscuits. She sat down, took a bite of one and handed the other to Bernard with a big smile. They shared a heartwarming moment over a gingernut biscuit and some tea. That small but wholesome gesture summed up the day.