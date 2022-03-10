Search

10 Mar 2022

Appeal lodged against over 30 apartments planned for Clane area

architect plans

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

10 Mar 2022 1:27 PM

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against 34 apartments which received planning permission in the  Clane area at the end of January.  

Westar Investments wants to construct the proposed dwellings in the Capdoo area of the town. 

The estimated construction value of the project is over €5m, according to the Construction Information Services database. 

The residential complex includes three-bedroom duplex apartments and two-bedroom apartments provided in two three storey blocks.

Also in the designs are three one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments provided in one three-storey block with each apartment served by private amenity space in the form of a balcony or external garden.

The plans include 53 car parking spaces and 59 bicycle parking spaces.

There will be a new vehicular entrance off the Brooklands housing estate, according to the proposals. 

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

