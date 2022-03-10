Appeal lodged against over 30 apartments planned for Clane area

FILE PHOTO
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against 34 apartments which received planning permission in the Clane area at the end of January.
Westar Investments wants to construct the proposed dwellings in the Capdoo area of the town.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €5m, according to the Construction Information Services database.
The residential complex includes three-bedroom duplex apartments and two-bedroom apartments provided in two three storey blocks.
Also in the designs are three one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments provided in one three-storey block with each apartment served by private amenity space in the form of a balcony or external garden.
The plans include 53 car parking spaces and 59 bicycle parking spaces.
There will be a new vehicular entrance off the Brooklands housing estate, according to the proposals.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.