Man due in Naas court over investigation into coercive control in Kildare

Naas Courthouse
A man is due to appear in court in Naas today to face allegations in relation to coercive control in the Kildare area.
Gardaí in Naas have charged a suspect aged in his 40s.
Gardaí said the court appearance is linked to an ongoing investigation into an incident of coercive control in the Kildare area.
The man is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.
Coercive Control is an offence contrary to Section 39 of the Domestic Violence Act 2018.
It occurs when a current or ex-partner knowingly and persistently engages in behaviour that is controlling or intimidating and is having a serious effect on a person.
The victim may fear that violence will be used against them, or they may be suffering serious alarm or distress that has a substantial impact on their day-to-day activities.
