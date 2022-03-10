Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, March 10

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dalton (née Herbert)

Sart, Freshford, Kilkenny / Naas, Kildare



Predeceased by her late husband Nicky and brother Todd. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Tinnypark Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her sister Mary-Rose Weld (Robertstown, Naas), brother-in-law Kevin Dalton, sisters-in-law, Rena Cuddihy and Agnes Foxe, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home from 5pm on Thursday 10th with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm followed by removal to Tulla Church, Threecastles. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be recorded and available to view at this link at approx. 8pm on Friday: https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/videos/

The death has occurred of Mary (Liz) Eaton (née Cullen)

Naas, Kildare



Eaton (née Cullen) Mary (Liz), Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Monread Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Killarney, Co. Kerry and Dublin, March 8th 2022, peacefully at Naas General Hospital, following a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Brendan, sisters Deirdre and Fidelma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Thursday from 12:30pm, followed by removal at 1:15pm to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2pm Funeral Service.

The Funeral Service can be viewed on Thursday at 2pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Socity by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Kenneally

Betty Park, Celbridge, Kildare, W23 EA32



The death has occurred of Ger Kenneally who passed away peacefully In the loving care of staff in Oncology Ward at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Ger will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, sons Mark & Gerard, daughter Angela, mother Maureen, grandchildren Emily, Fiadh, Cara, Luke, Oisin, Conor, Aoibheann, Jack and Eabha, sisters Claire & Bridget, brothers Tom & Martin, daughters-in-law Edel & Julie, son-in-law Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, extended family and large circle of friends.

MAY GER REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his home in Betty Park, Celbridge (W23EA32), on Thursday, March 10th, from 6pm to 9pm and on Friday, March 11th, reposing at 577 Glenaffrin, Newmarket-on-Fergus (V95C7RO), Co. Clare, from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilnasoolagh Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so below.

You can watch the live stream of Gers' Funeral Mass at 11am, Saturday March 12th, here : https://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of Seamus Mallon

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Ferrybank, Waterford



Mallon, Seamus, Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Ferrybank, Waterford, March 8th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Josephine (Jean) and brother of the late Alice, Mary and Breda, deeply regretted by his loving sons Ian and Paul, daughters-in-law Colette and Jennifer, grandchildren Harry, Millie, Charlie, Evie and Lucas, brothers John and Joseph, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Unicef for Ukraine via the following link :

https://www.unicef.ie/donate/ukraine/#1

The funeral mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 10.30am by clicking on the following link :

https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The death has occurred of Michael (Micheál) Devaney

Ballyvoneen, Enfield, Meath, A83 H5O4 / Enfield, Kildare



Peacefully at Park House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Micheál, predeceased by his wife Mary, loving father of Rachel, Caroline, Tony, Noreen, Martin and Michael-Joe. Always remembered by his family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Mary (U.S.A), extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday. Micheál's funeral cortège will leave his home at 11.30am on Friday morning to the Church of the Nativity Newtown, Kilcock, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloncurry Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.youtube.com/meathfuneralslive/live

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, please leave a personal message for Micheál's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.